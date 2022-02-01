x
Crime

Woman charged with 34 counts related to fatal Aurora fire

Alondra Michel set a fire in a main level unit during a domestic dispute and flames quickly spread to adjacent units, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman accused of starting a fire at an Aurora apartment building that resulted in the death of a five-year-old boy has been charged with 34 counts including first-degree murder and numerous counts of attempted murder and arson.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 24,  Aurora Police (APD) and Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a structure fire at 15320 East Evans Ave. Alondra Michel, 37, was arrested on the same day of the fire and appeared in court briefly Tuesday morning.

Fire crews rescued multiple people from the building as the fire burned, according to AFR. Crews searched the three floors for potential victims and were able to evacuate nine patients, according to AFR. Six of the patients refused care and the other three were taken to the hospital.

One of the patients was a 5-year-old boy, identified as Abner Salmeron-Bautista died from his injuries. No information about the others' injuries was released.

According to APD, Michel was involved in a domestic violence incident with a resident on the main level of the apartment building and intentionally set something inside of the apartment on fire. The fire spread quickly from that unit to adjacent units, including the second-story apartment where  Salmeron-Bautista was found.

According to court records, Michel now faces 34 counts which include:

  • First-degree murder- extreme indifference
  • Second-degree murder - felony murder
  • Child abuse- knowingly or recklessly causing death
  • 15 counts of  attempted second-degree murder
  • 13 counts of first-degree arson
  • Third-degree assault-knowingly or recklessly causing injury
  • Two counts violent crime- causing serious bodily injury (sentence enhancer)

Michel is being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Jail. She's next due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 28.

