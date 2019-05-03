ST. CHARLES, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a shooting outside of a St. Charles Target.

According to police, there was an argument over a parking space in the Target parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the Target off Mexico Road just after noon.

Police said the suspect shot a 21-year-old man, who was working for Amazon as a delivery driver.

The suspect was mad because he has handicapped sticker and he saw the Amazon driver in a handicapped spot. He pulled out his cell phone to record the delivery driver and that's when an argument started.

The man was transported to a hospital where he's in critical condition. The suspect stayed on scene until police arrived and was taken into custody. A handgun was also recovered from the scene.

Statement from Amazon

'This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the driver. We will work with law enforcement and the delivery service partner as they investigate.'

