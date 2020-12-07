Police: Disgruntled worker does $60,000 in damage to Thornton Amazon facility

The employee drove his vehicle into the fulfillment center twice after a disagreement with management, according to police.

THORNTON, Colo. — A disgruntled employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Thornton drove his vehicle twice into the building Saturday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Thornton Police Department (TPD).

The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the facility near Interstate 25 and East 144th Avenue and stemmed from a disagreement between the employee and management, according to a TPD spokesperson, who didn't know what the disagreement was about.

The employee left the facility and then backed his vehicle into some exterior doors, police said. Then the employee did it again to another set of doors.

The TPD spokesperson said Amazon estimated the damage at about $60,000. 9News has reached out to Amazon for comment and is waiting for a response.

The employee was arrested and booked into the Adams County jail. He was identified as Steven Cohen, 33, who was being held on suspicion of criminal mischief.

The Amazon Thornton center is a robotics facility that employs hundreds of workers. The warehouse has 855,000-square-foot footprint, but at three stories, it has a total of 2.4 million square feet.