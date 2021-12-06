Amber Alert for 2-year-old inside stolen car out of Denver

The alert said the driver is in a black Borrego Kia, Colorado plate BELLZ92 with damage to the right front and tape on the rear hatch.

DENVER — A 2-year-old child is missing in Denver after a man stole a car with him inside according to an Amber Alert sent out Saturday.

The car was taken from the area of Leetsdale Drive and South Quebec Street and was last seen at 2:32 p.m. on Saturday near 8th and Monaco in Denver – the car is described as a black Kia with Colorado plate BELLZ92 and has damage to the side door with tape on the rear hatch.

The child inside is Jayleel Jones, who was last seen wearing a gray Looney Toons T-shirt, blue pants and black Nike high tops. He has diamond earrings and his hair is in braids.

According to the official alert, the man who kidnapped the child and stole the car is described as a man in his late 20s, early 30s, bald or shaved head – he's white and wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

Police said to call 911 immediately with any information regarding the child abduction.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.