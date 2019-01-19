NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says two girls are safe. The update came less than an hour after the alert was first sent.

CBI tweeted late Friday night, confirming Larry Guerra is in custody. He's accused of taking Eternity Duran, 11, and Unity Duran, 12. The 61-year-old is known to be violent and carry weapons, according to Northglenn Police.

If you have any information related to this Amber Alert please contact Northglenn Police Department at (303) 287-7453

Larry Guerra

Northglenn Police