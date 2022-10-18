Amber Alert issued for girl taken from Aurora by non-custodial mother, police say

Investigators said 10-month-old A'myah Gordon was last seen at the Aurora Public Library. They believe she was taken by her non-custodial mother.

AURORA, Colo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who was taken in a "parental kidnapping" Tuesday morning.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Aurora Police Department said 10-month-old A'myah Gordon was last seen at the Aurora Public Library at 14949 E. Alameda Parkway at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Aurora Police Department said A'myah's mother, 18-year-old Alexis Mears, left the library with A'myah around that time.

Aurora police said Mears does not have custody of A'myah, and is only supposed to see her during scheduled visitations.

A'myah is described as an African American girl, about 1-foot -7 and 22 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a multicolored butterfly sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and pink Nike shoes with an orange swoosh.

Mears is described as an African American woman, about 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black headscarf, a gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black shoes.

Investigators said the two may be in a white SUV.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-1870, or call 911.

