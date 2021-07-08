Amber Alert issued for two children last seen in southwest Colorado

CBI said 1-year-old Bailey Begay and 3-month-old Braidin Begay were most recently known to be in the Dolores area Thursday afternoon.

DOLORES, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Amber Alert for the Navajo Police Department for two children last seen in southwest Colorado.

CBI said 1-year-old Bailey Begay and 3-month-old Braidin Begay were most recently known to be in the Dolores area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Dolores is located northeast of Cortez in Montezuma County.

The man they're believed to be with is Brandon Begay, 35. He has black hair and brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds, according to the Amber Alert.

The vehicle police are looking for is a brown and white 2005 Ford F250 pickup bearing a temporary tag out of Arizona with an unknown number.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

AMBER ALERTS

“Amber” stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The alert was created after the January 1996 kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman.

Certain criteria must be met before an Amber Alert is issued

The abducted child must be 17 years old or younger.

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery.

A local law enforcement agency or Amber designee from another state must request the activation.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is responsible for issuing amber alerts.

> More information about Amber Alerts can be found here.