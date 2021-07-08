x
Crime

Amber Alert issued for two children last seen in southwest Colorado

CBI said 1-year-old Bailey Begay and 3-month-old Braidin Begay were most recently known to be in the Dolores area Thursday afternoon.
Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Bailey and Braidin Begay

DOLORES, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Amber Alert for the Navajo Police Department for two children last seen in southwest Colorado.

CBI said 1-year-old Bailey Begay and 3-month-old Braidin Begay were most recently known to be in the Dolores area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Dolores is located northeast of Cortez in Montezuma County.

The man they're believed to be with is Brandon Begay, 35. He has black hair and brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds, according to the Amber Alert.

The vehicle police are looking for is a brown and white 2005 Ford F250 pickup bearing a temporary tag out of Arizona with an unknown number.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Bailey and Braidin Begay
Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Brandon Begay

AMBER ALERTS 

“Amber” stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The alert was created after the January 1996 kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman. 

Certain criteria must be met before an Amber Alert is issued 

  • The abducted child must be 17 years old or younger. 

  • The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death. 

  • There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery. 

  • A local law enforcement agency or Amber designee from another state must request the activation. 

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is responsible for issuing amber alerts. 

> More information about Amber Alerts can be found here. 

