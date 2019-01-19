NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Northglenn Police issued an Amber Alert for two girls late Friday night.

Eternity Duran, 11, and Unity Duran, 12, were last seen in the 1200 block of Regina Lane. That's near Washington St. and 104th Ave.

The girls are believed to be with 61-year-old Larry Guerra.

Eternity is 4' 8" tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Unity is 4' 2" and weighs 65 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Larry Guerra

Northglenn Police

Police said Guerra is 5' 7" and weighs 193 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Guerra is known to be violent and carry weapons, according to Northglenn Police.

They are believed to be in a 2006 red Dodge Ram 1500 with Colorado license plate UOL 507.

If you have any information related to this Amber Alert please contact Northglenn Police Department at (303) 287-7453.