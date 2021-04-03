Amber Alert: Texas woman suspected of kidnapping 3-year-old could be in Colorado

The woman may be traveling in a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas plate MWS8187.

COLORADO, USA — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who went missing out of Texas who law enforcement said may be in "grave or immediate danger."

Maranda Nichols, 30, and 3-year-old Adeline may be traveling through Colorado in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas plate MWS8187, Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted.

APD said Adeline might not have the life-sustaining medical equipment and medication required for her medical condition.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, suspect or Adeline is asked to call 911.

Adeline Paige Welch is described as being 3 feet tall, 26 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Nichols is described as being 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, and bald or wearing an unknown wig with an unknown tattoo on her upper left arm. She was last seen wearing jeans, a green sweater and brown boots, the alert says.

The suspect was last heard from in College Station, Texas.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

