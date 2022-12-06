Man arrested after crash involving ambulance

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver man is in custody and faces charges related to a crash over the weekend involving a stolen jeep and an ambulance.
Armando Casillas, 20, is being held in the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of multiple crimes including vehicular assault, DUI, and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Lakewood Police Department said agents attempted to contact several suspects who were inside a stolen Jeep near W Colfax Avenue and Reed Street.
When agents approached on foot, the driver, identified as Casillas, immediately left at a high rate of speed, according to police. They did not pursue the vehicle.
As the driver fled the area, the Jeep collided with an ambulance from West Metro Fire at West 14th Avenue and Reed Street. Two West Metro Fire Department Firefighters were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. Both have since been released and continue to recover, police said.
No patients were in the ambulance.
Two passengers in the jeep were also taken to the hospital. They remain hospitalized and no charges are expected for them at this time, according to police.
