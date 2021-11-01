California man charged in assault of American Airlines flight attendant

Brian Hsu was charged with interference of a flight crew and assault, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado.

DENVER — A California man has been charged in the assault of a flight attendant that happened on Oct. 27, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado (USAO).

20-year-old Brian Hsu was charged by criminal complaint with interference with a flight crew and assault, according to a release from the USAO.

Hsu is accused of assaulting a flight attendant while aboard American Airlines Flight 976, the release said.

The flight was on its way from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California when it diverted to Denver around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Hsu will make his next court appearance in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, USAO said.

It's unclear what may have led to the alleged assault, but these types of incidents are happening far too often, and that the passenger will never be allowed to fly on the airline again, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said last week.

"We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board," the airline said in a statement late Wednesday. "Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. We are working with the appropriate authorities to support our team member and ensure a proper outcome is reached, and the individual involved in this incident will not be allowed to travel with us in the future."