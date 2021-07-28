Search for killer continues in 1995 fatal shooting

Andre Price, 21, was killed on June 27, 1995 in the Montbello area.

DENVER — This summer mark

s 26 years since 21-year Andre Price was shot and killed in Denver and for 90 days Denver Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a special reward of up to $30,000 for information that could lead to a suspect in the case.

Price, 21, was killed in front of 5563 Yuba Way in Denver on June 27, 1995, according to a bulletin from Crime Stoppers. That's in the Montbello neighborhood near Randolph Place and Potomac Way.

No suspects have ever been identified or captured, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Now, more than 26 years later, they're partnering with Crime Stoppers to offer a special reward of up to $30,000 for information that leads to a successful resolution of the case.

The special reward will be available for 90 days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

