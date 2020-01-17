ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — More than a decade after the murder of 23-year-old University of Colorado graduate student Andrew Graham, one of the perpetrators is taking a plea deal for his role in the crime.

Details about the case against Allen DeShawn Ford are sparse. Most records have been suppressed since he and three other suspects in the 2009 murder were indicted by an Arapahoe County grand jury in 2016.

Allen was arrested in January 2017 on charges for first-degree murder, racketeering and conspiracy.

Graham was shot to death on Nov. 5, 2009 while he was walking back to his parent’s house in the Willow Creek neighborhood from the Dry Creek light rail station. His body was found the next morning. Law enforcement said he was targeted randomly and didn’t know his assailants.

Police have previously said that the person who actually shot Graham to death was under 18 at the time. That person has not been charged.

One of the other suspects, Joseph Martin, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary in February 2018. He is eligible for parole as soon as June 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections website.

Charges against Kendall Austin, another suspect, were dropped after prosecutors alleged there wasn’t enough evidence to bring the case to trial.

The last suspect, Clarissa Lockhart, is still going through the legal process.

Attorney Neil Silver, who represents Lockhart, said in court last year that the case involves allegations of “a black youth gang targeting white people.”

He also said the case was based “only” on confessions.

“There is no DNA,” he said. “There is no video. There are no witnesses.”

Graham’s mother has attended all of the hearings for the suspects involved in her son’s death, saying that it’s important to ensure that the promising young man pursuing a graduate degree in engineering wouldn’t be forgotten.

“I feel it is important that I be present for these hearings as a reminder that there is a victim in this case,” Cindi Gelston-Graham told 9NEWS in 2018. “It is my responsibility as Andrew’s mother to be his representative. It is all I can do for him now. … Prior to the start of these legal proceedings I had thought I had made enough progress in dealing with the loss of my son to move forward in life. The emotional impact of this cannot be overstated.”

