An animal cruelty investigation has been opened after 10 horses were seized from a rancher in El Paso County, law enforcement said.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a deputy from their Rural Enforcement Outreach Team was asked by several people to check on some animals in the 3200 block of Slocum Road, which is off Highway 94 and east of Colorado Springs.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies with the Rural Enforcement team, members of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals all came onto the property, authorities said. There, they found 10 horses suffering from various stages of emaciation. The owner was also home, and two horses were found dead in a stall in a large barn, according to the sheriff's office.

All surviving horses were seized and taken to an ASPCA-approved facility, deputies said. Samples from the dead horses were taken to determine if felony charges would be necessary, the sheriff's office said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

