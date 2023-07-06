Animal cruelty investigation underway after dog found dead with 'multiple injuries'

The young neutered male German shepherd was likely dumped off Coal Creek Canyon Road between June 13 and 15, the Sheriff's Office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOULDER COUNTY, Colorado — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) on Thursday asked for tips in an animal-cruelty case after a dog's body was found found on the side of a private road in Coal Creek Canyon.

Someone called the Sheriff's Office on June 23 after finding the body of a dog on the side of a private road off Coal Creek Canyon Road in unincorporated Boulder County.

BCSO opened an animal-cruelty investigation based on the condition of the remains. They said the dog, a young neutered male German shepherd, had "multiple injuries."

Investigators believe the animal was left by the side of the road sometime between June 13 and 15. Around that time, a game camera on the property captured a suspicious vehicle, which might have been driven by the suspect, the Sheriff's Office said.

That vehicle was a rented Home Depot van that had damage on the passenger side, by the rear tire, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The BCSO Animal Control unit is investigating. Anyone who has information about the dog, suspect or vehicle can email them at rstreit@bouldercounty.gov .

The associated case number is: #23-03388.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.