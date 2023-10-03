Man arrested, accused of posing as antiques broker

Denver Police arrested Princeton Wilson who is accused of stealing jewelry, artwork and other items.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for more victims who may have given valuable items to a man posing as an antiques broker.

Last year, Princeton Wilson was charged with eight felony counts after pawning several valuable items he got from an elderly woman while posing as an antiques broker, according to DPD. The items that were pawned were valued at about $45,000, police said. Wilson was charged with one count of theft from an at-risk person and seven counts of pawnbroker violations, according to police.

Earlier this year, Wilson was charged with stealing from an elderly victim, police said. He was given items valued at about $26,000 to sell and refused to return them when the victim asked, police said. Wilson allegedly pawned the items for his own benefit, according to police.

A third victim has contacted DPD to report that he also gave items to Wilson for him to sell. Police said the items were valued at about $2,000 and the victim has not been paid.

DPD believes there might be more victims and is asking anyone who may have been victimized by Wilson to call DPD's Fraud and Special Victims Unit at 720-913-6752.

