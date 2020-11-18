Police looking for suspect in Tuesday night Aurora shooting

Officers ask for anyone with information to contact 303-627-3100.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers are searching for a suspect that shot a man at South Havana Street and East Jewell Avenue on Tuesday.

One man was transported to the hospital, APD said. His condition is unknown.

Officers from APD are working to get more information about the suspect.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

> The video above is about how to report crimes to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE: Victim transported to hospital is adult male, condition not known yet. Officers still working to gain suspect info and determine what occurred. No further info at this time, updates here. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 18, 2020

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers in Metro Denver at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works with the community by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

Call and ask for information on how any of the processes works, or look on the website for more information about the organization.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

