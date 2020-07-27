Aurora police release photos of 'person of interest' in I-225 shooting amid protest

Police said the person fired a weapon as a Jeep drove through a crowd of protesters Saturday, injuring two people.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have released two photos of someone they're calling a person of interest in the shooting of two people during a protest on Interstate 225 Saturday.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a release that officers observed from Sky9 that a Jeep was traveling northbound on I-225 toward the protesters at around 7 p.m. Police said while driving through the crowd, multiple shots were fired.

Two people were struck by gunfire, APD said: One man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, and another was grazed on the head. That man also went to the hospital. There have been no reports of anyone being injured by the Jeep, police said.

The Jeep continued on I-225, police said, eventually exiting at East 6th Avenue. He pulled over at East 6th Avenue and Billings Street, where he found officers who were investigating an unrelated crash. Police said the driver was positively identified and questioned, and that the Jeep was impounded for "evidentiary purposes."

During preliminary interviews with the driver, police said, he told officers that while he was on I-225, protesters surrounded his Jeep and were yelling and striking his vehicle. He also told officers that a white pickup truck struck the front of his vehicle and that the reason he drove toward the protesters is that he was scared and trying to get away.

APD said detectives are in contact with the shooting victims who might have captured pictures or videos of the incident. One of the victims is still in the hospital, police said.

Police are now asking for help from the public. They want any pictures, videos or eyewitness accounts that show the events leading up to the Jeep driving into the crowd and from the shooting.

Information, pictures and videos can be submitted to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, which can be reached at 720-913-7867 or at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

APD said its Major Crimes Unit spent time Sunday at the scene of the incident investigating and searching for evidence, which temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-225. Police said the event organizers have not reached out to detectives, and that's why they need the public's help.

Police said once all of the evidence is gathered, the case will be presented to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office for criminal culpability.

“I not only find great concern with someone making the decision to drive their vehicle toward protesters on the interstate but that someone in the protester group opened fire, recklessly shooting two people," said Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson.



"We will be working with our District Attorney to discuss appropriate charges for the driver as well as working tirelessly to identify the shooter(s) on the interstate.



"Any witnesses are urged to report what they saw to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.”