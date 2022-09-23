Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder

Emily Strunk and another man were charged with attempted murder for the July 2021 shooting inside an Aurora apartment.

AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year.

Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the 15000 block of East 13th Avenue and found the victim critically injured.

Strunk also claimed the intruder assaulted Kevin Lee Wertin who was in the apartment with her.

Investigators developed information that led them to arrest both Strunk and Wertin, on attempted first-degree murder charges.

Strunk was convicted on Thursday in her trial and is set to be sentenced on Nov. 23. Wertin has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for next month.

