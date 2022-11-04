Deputies arrest teenage carjacking suspect after pursuit

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said there were five teens in the stolen car, with ages ranging from 13 to 16.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a teenager accused of stealing a car at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office said dispatchers received a call from a woman who said someone held her at gunpoint and stole her car from her garage in the 9400 block of East Iliff Avenue just before 6:45 p.m.

Using an app on the woman's phone, deputies aired the car's location and members of the sheriff office's Special Response Team (SRT) responded and found the vehicle. They followed the car and tried to stop it on Interstate 225 at East Mississippi Avenue, but it sped up and kept going north on I-225 while deputies pursued it.

Deputies lost sight of the car in the area of I-225 and I-70, but other deputies at the carjacking scene were able to update its location using the phone app.

The Denver Police Department's helicopter, Air1, found the car and relayed its location to deputies. The suspect eventually abandoned the car in the area of Netherland Street and East 52nd Avenue, but Air1 was able to keep sight of him until deputies and Aurora SWAT were able to arrest him. The sheriff's office said deputies found a backpack with a Glock replica BB gun in the car.

The sheriff's office said there were five teens in the stolen vehicle, with ages ranging from 13 to 16. Deputies determined that one of them was the primary suspect and arrested him on the following charges:

First-degree burglary, no force, residence

Robbery – armed carjacking

Second-degree motor vehicle theft, aggravated

Felony eluding

Reckless driving

Drove without a valid license

Criminal mischief