Deputies say there may be more victims of man accused of child sexual assault

Erik Oldham, 37, was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for more victims of a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Erik Oldham was the owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until August 2021. The gymnastics center is now permanently closed.

ACSO said in late 2021, a victim came forward with information about inappropriate behavior by Oldham toward an athlete.

Oldham was arrested Wednesday on the following felony charges, according to the release:

Sexual assault on a child

Sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust

Unlawful sexual contact

Enticement of a child

Criminal attempt

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who believes they were a victim of Oldham to call Investigator Schell at 720-874-4042.

