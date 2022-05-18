Deputies say there may be more victims of man accused of child sexual assault

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for more victims of a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Erik Oldham was the owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until August 2021. The gymnastics center is now permanently closed.
ACSO said in late 2021, a victim came forward with information about inappropriate behavior by Oldham toward an athlete.
Oldham was arrested Wednesday on the following felony charges, according to the release:
- Sexual assault on a child
- Sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust
- Unlawful sexual contact
- Enticement of a child
- Criminal attempt
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who believes they were a victim of Oldham to call Investigator Schell at 720-874-4042.
