Deputy won't face charges in fatal shooting of felon who was on the run

Steven Ferguson was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Days Inn in Centennial in late May.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Monday that an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputy who shot and killed a man in late May will not be charged.

On May 28, Deputy Draper, whose first name was not given, was on patrol and spotted a stolen Jeep Cherokee at the Days Inn located at 9719 E. Geddes Ave. in Centennial, according to the decision letter released by the district attorney's office.

The decision letter said Deputy James Stiltner responded to provide back up for Draper.

As the deputies were working on paperwork to impound the stolen Jeep, they saw the vehicle begin to move, according to the decision letter.

The deputies boxed in the Jeep to keep the vehicle from leaving. Draper and his K-9 partner Kilo parked his department SUV at the front of the Jeep, and Stiltner pulled his patrol car up to the back bumper, according to the decision letter.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Steven Ferguson, 31, put the vehicle in reverse and tried driving over the top of Stiltner's patrol car, according to the decision letter.

Ferguson jumped out of the Jeep and began to run while he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at Stiltner, according to the decision letter.

Stiltner fired three rounds, hitting Ferguson. Draper released K-9 Kilo at the same time that Ferguson and Stiltner were engaged, according to the decision letter.

Kilo bit Ferguson on the back of the neck and head as he was falling forward, the decision letter says.

Ferguson dropped the gun and hit the ground, which caused the grip on the gun to break, showing that it was a CO2 gun, according to the decision letter.

The letter says that while the gun may have not been real, the deputies had no way of knowing it was fake, including the gun's cylinder having realistic-looking ammunition.

After Ferguson fell to the ground, Stiltner attempted life-saving measures until other deputies arrived, according to the decision letter.

The decision letter says Ferguson had a long criminal record and was wanted by U.S. Marshals after he cut off his ankle monitor and left a halfway house. He also had arrest warrants in Denver for carjacking and domestic violence, the decision letter says.

Ferguson was known to be associated with a white supremacist prison gang. He had numerous tattoos on his body including "white" and "pride" on his wrists, a Confederate flag on his left bicep, and "white trash" tattooed across his shoulder blades, the decision letter says.