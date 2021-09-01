Arapahoe County patrol car hit while responding to report of suspicious vehicles

No deputies were injured, and two of the vehicles fled from the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — No deputies were injured when a vehicle reported as suspicious hit an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) patrol car and fled from the scene on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The incident started when ACSO deputies responded to the area of South Valentina Street and East Iliff Avenue on a report of three suspicious vehicles.

The vehicles were a white Ford Expedition, a brown Chevy Silverado and a black Cadillac Escalade, an ACSO spokesman said. He said he didn't know why the resident who reported the vehicles thought they were suspicious but that there have been stolen vehicles in the area.

Before arrival, the deputies were able to confirm that the black Escalade was stolen, he said.

>> The video above is how to report tips to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers (and how it works)

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the black Escalade. One deputy stayed with that car while others drove through the area looking for the other two vehicles, the spokesman said.

When deputies located the Silverado and Expedition in the 1900 block of South Valentia Street, both vehicles attempted to leave. The Expedition drove away, while the Silverado weaved and struck the patrol car, the spokesman said.

Deputies then briefly pursued one of the vehicles on East Iliff Avenue that was going east and crossed the centerline into the westbound lanes. The deputies shut down the pursuit for safety reasons, according to ASCO.

The other vehicle was then spotted in the area of South Havana Street and Dartmouth Avenue, and deputies also shut down that pursuit, the spokesman said.

There were no visible plates on the two vehicles, and no arrests have been made, ASCO said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.