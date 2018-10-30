An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy who works at the jail was arrested in Pueblo over the weekend for three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

The deputy, who was identified by the sheriff’s office as John Beck, has been placed on leave without pay. Beck has been with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office since January 2009, according to the news release, and is not a certified deputy.

Because Beck is non-certified, it essentially means he has no law enforcement authority outside of the Arapahoe County jail and can’t work on patrol, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Julie Brooks.

In his current role with the sheriff’s office, Beck did not interact with children, the news release said.

No additional information about the case was immediately available.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Beck remained in the Pueblo County jail on a $500,000 bond, according to court records.

