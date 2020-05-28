1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in Arapahoe County

No deputies were injured in the incident.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in Arapahoe County Thursday, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

ACSO said the incident took place at a Days Inn in the 9800 block of East Geddes Avenue, which is near South Clinton Street and East Dry Creek Road and located just east of Interstate 25.

Deputies were initially called to the motel to investigate "criminal activity," ACSO said. They did not specify what that activity was.

One person was shot, according to ACSO. They later said that suspect had died.

ACSO said two deputies were involved in the shooting.

Any other details about what led up to the shooting have not been released. The suspect's identity has also not been released at this point.