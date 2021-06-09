66-year-old man shot while driving in Arapahoe County

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody at an apartment complex on South Havana Street near East Geddes Avenue.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A 66-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon while driving near the Arapahoe-Douglas county line.

The 911 call center started receiving calls at around 4:30 p.m. of a man driving a dark silver Honda and firing a gun randomly out of the window, deputies said. The initial calls said the shooter was in the area of East Dry Creek Road and South Clinton Street, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

Deputies said they spotted the suspect's car and followed it into an apartment complex at 7338 S. Havana St. That's near the intersection of South Havana Street and East Geddes Avenue.

Deputies performed a high-risk stop on the car and the suspect was taken into custody without incident just before 5 p.m., ACSO said.

While deputies continued to get calls about the suspect driving around firing a gun, 911 got a call from the 66-year-old man who had stopped at a gas station at Arapahoe Road and Peoria Street, deputies said.

The 66 year old told deputies he had been driving near Inverness Parkway and County Line Road when a car passed him and he heard a noise. A short while later, the man said he felt some pain, looked down and saw blood coming from his left leg, deputies said.

Deputies arrived at the gas station where the 66 year old had stopped, ACSO said. They applied a tourniquet to the man's leg and called for medical assistance, according to ACSO. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, deputies said. The man's condition was not known, but ACSO said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Before leaving the gas station, the shooting victim was shown a picture of the suspected gunman and the car, and he confirmed that it had been the same car that passed him near Inverness and County Line.

ACSO said they are not releasing the suspect's name and picture at this time pending further lineups. The suspect is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree assault.