Suspect arrested after woman says she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint

Hilton Acker, 32, was arrested this month related to the Jan. 7 assault, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint after flagging her down as she drove, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The woman reported the assault around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 7. She said she was driving on South Alton Street between East Mississippi Avenue and East Florida Avenue, which is near Aurora, when she was flagged down by a man she did not know.

After gaining access to her vehicle, she said, the man sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

After a monthslong investigation, deputies said they identified 32-year-old Hilton Acker as a suspect in the case.

On Friday, he was taken into custody by sheriff's office investigators with the assistance of Denver Police Department SWAT and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.

Deputies asked anyone with information related to this case or any other potential victims to come forward and contact investigators at 720-874-3668 or via email at jgagnepain@arapahoegov.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.





