ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe High School drama teacher Ian Ahern, 41, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of Sexual Assault on a Child – Position of Trust, Pattern (2 counts), according to a news release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a Safe2Tell tip lead them to open the case.

The tip stated a young woman was victimized five years ago while she was Ahern's student.

Ahern turned himself in at the Arapahoe County jail Friday.

He has been a teacher at Arapahoe since 2010.

Brian Ewert, a Superintendent with Littleton Public Schools, emailed Arapahoe staff, students and parents Friday.

"We take student safety extremely seriously. Therefore, immediate action was taken once we were notified of these allegations through Safe2Tell," the letter read. "Based on their serious nature, Littleton Public Schools placed Mr. Ahern on administrative leave and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation."

The letter urges anyone with information related to this case to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at (720) 874-4020.