Man admits to strangling wife to death inside library, sheriff's office says

Police found the woman's body at the library located at S. Uinta Street and E Arapahoe Road in Centennial.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after he admitted to police that he strangled his wife at a library in Centennial on Monday morning, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

According to ACSO, Jesus Roberto Gonzalez Fierro walked into the Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD) around 6:40 a.m., and admitted that he killed his wife at the library located at the Castlewood Library located S. Uinta Street and E. Arapahoe Road.

Investigators said the man told them that his wife was a cleaner at the library and he had just strangled her and left body there.

ACSO said when they arrived at the library and forced their way in and found the woman dead. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the woman's identity once her family has been notified.

ACSO investigators later went to the GVPD to interview the man Fierro who was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on charges related to homicide and a Fugitive of Justice warrant out of Denver.

