2 men indicted in Aurora killing each have separate homicide cases in Denver

Jeremiah Kendrick and Treneil McNeal were already in custody in Denver for their other cases when they were indicted in the Aurora case earlier this year.

AURORA, Colo. — Two men indicted in the March 2022 fatal shooting of a woman in Aurora each have separate homicide cases pending in Denver.

In April, Jeremiah Kendrick and Treneil McNeal were indicted by an Arapahoe County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed Tyeisha Daniel and injured another woman.

The two victims were sitting in a vehicle outside an apartment complex on East Archer Place on March 29, 2022, when they were shot. Daniel was shot 12 times and died at the scene. According to the indictment, as of April of this year, the other victim was alive only due to "medical intervention."

Prior to his indictment in the Aurora shooting, Kendrick was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Rashelle Blevins. She was found with multiple gunshots wounds near the intersection of 22nd and Arapahoe streets in Denver on June 20, 2022, and later died.

Kendrick was arrested during a traffic stop in Kansas several days later and is charged with first-degree murder in Blevins' death. According to the indictment for the Aurora case, Blevins was in a relationship with Kendrick, who went by the moniker "No Legs." The indictment says that Blevins was in the back seat of the car in Aurora when Daniel was fatally shot and was stabbed during that incident.

Kendrick again stabbed Blevins on April 7, 2022, in Denver, according to the indictment. At the time, Blevins declined to press charges and the case was closed.

After Kendrick's arrest in Denver, Kendrick's mother told investigators that McNeal had visited her and told her that on the day of the Aurora homicide, he and Kendrick had gone to the complex on Archer Place to confront two women who had stolen $3,000 from Kendrick. McNeal explained there was an "altercation." Kendrick's mother said McNeal did not elaborate and she had no other details about the "altercation," according to the indictment.

A witness who lived at the Aurora apartment complex reported hearing several gunshots and looked out her window. She saw two men near a car that had its interior dome light on and reported that one of them was in a wheelchair. She reported that she believed the other man might live in the complex because she had seen him around before, the indictment says. Through the investigation, it was determined that McNeal's mother lived at the complex.

Investigators later talked with someone who knew the woman who was killed at the complex. That person said they believed a person who went by "No Legs" was responsible for her murder. That person said "No Legs" used a wheelchair because he had his legs amputated.

Kendrick's DNA was found on a door handle inside the vehicle where the victims were found, the indictment says. Investigators later learned Kendrick and McNeal had known each other since childhood.

A woman who once dated McNeal told investigators he had sent her a link to a 9NEWS article about the homicide in Aurora, and when she asked why he sent it, he responded by saying someone tried to take fentanyl pills and the "situation escalated" to a girl getting shot. He went on to tell the woman "they got what they deserved and they shouldn't have fu---- with me," the indictment says.

The sister of McNeal's ex also told investigators he had sent her a news article on Facebook along with the comment, "I did something bad," according to the indictment.

Late last year, before his indictment in the Aurora homicide, McNeal was arrested in connection with a Denver homicide that occurred Aug. 6, 2021, near 22nd and Blake streets. The victim, 41-year-old Gregory Hopkins, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. In that case, McNeal is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Another man, Javon Price, also faces charges in that shooting.

Both McNeal and Kendrick were indicted on a total of 11 counts related to the Aurora homicide. Two other men were also indicted in that case. Both of the other men are charged with tampering with evidence. One of them is charged as an accessory.

Kendrick also has a separate case pending for an assault on a guard that occurred while he was behind bars in Denver, court records show.