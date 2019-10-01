The Bank of America Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center on the University of Northern Colorado campus was closed Thursday morning after a homeless man climbed into the arena's rafters.

The University of Northern Colorado issued a campus alert at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday after "a transient, who is unaffiliated with campus, climbed into the gym’s rafters and is refusing to come down as police negotiate with him."

The alert said law enforcement responded to the arena and were working to bring the person down.

Police were able to bring the man down and he was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m.

UNC said the person in the rafters was unarmed and not considered a threat to others.

"With the exception of SES 240, which was relocated to Butler-Hancock Room 222, classes in Butler-Hancock were not affected by the incident, and the rest of Butler-Hancock Athletic Center remained open," said a UNC campus alert.