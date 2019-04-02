FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fremont County detectives made an arrest in a 2007 Colorado cold case in January. Jeffrey Brian Smith of Goodyear, Arizona, was taken into custody for the murder of Remzi Nesfield, the Sheriff's Office said.

Nesfield's decomposed body was found in Fremont County by a hiker on Sept. 28, 2016. Pathologists determined that the remains were human and a forensic examination by the El Paso County Coroner's Office showed Nesfield died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The remains were then sent to the Human Identification Laboratory in Denver for another forensic look. The results of the latest examination were filed with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office in December 2017 and the remains were identified as Nesfield - who was reported missing in 2007.

Smith is being held at the Maricopa County Jail on no bond pending extradition back to Fremont County. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said that could be days or weeks.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS