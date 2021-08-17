Suspect on loose after carjacking and crash in Northglenn, police say

The crash involving three vehicles happened Tuesday morning at West 112th Avenue and Huron Street, according to Northglenn police.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A male carjacked a Honda Civic at knifepoint and then caused a crash with multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD).

The owner of the 2007 red Honda Civic told police that his vehicle was carjacked from the 11300 block of Melody Drive. A male displayed a knife and demanded the keys, NPD said in a news release.

About a quarter-mile from there, NPD officers responded at 7:45 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of West 112th Avenue and Huron Street, in which a red Civic fled the scene, police said. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, an NPD spokesperson said.

One person in the crash suffered minor injuries, and the owner of the Civic was not injured, according to the release.

Officers found the Civic abandoned at 9595 Pecos St. They searched the area but didn't find the carjacker, NPD said.

The owner of the Civic described the carjacker as a male in his late teens or 20s, about 5-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds. He was described as having a short mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact NPD Detective Paul Gesi at 303-450-8855 or pgesi@northglenn.org.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS