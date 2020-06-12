Armed man barricaded in residence on Federal Boulevard

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it put out an alert to residents in the area of Federal and West 55th Avenue to stay in their homes.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking residents who live in the area of Federal Boulevard and West 55th Avenue to stay inside as authorities negotiate with an armed suspect.

The incident began about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, when a resident of the home called 911 to report an assault and said the suspect, a man, was armed, according to an ACSO spokesman.

When deputies arrived on scene, the man went back into the residence and wouldn't come out. Deputies set up a perimeter and closed off Federal Boulevard to traffic between West 55th and West 56th avenues, ACSO said.

The person who called 911 was in the residence with the suspect, but ACSO did not consider this to be a hostage situation, the spokesman said.

At some point, the suspect fired a couple of shots in the direction of deputies, the spokesman said, who described it as "warning shots." No one was hit, he said.

ACSO put out a Reverse 911 call to residents in the area asking them to shelter in place, he said.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, there had been no injuries reported. SWAT and negotiators were on scene and working to persuade the man to come out of the residence peacefully, ACSO said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said that as of 830 a.m., all lanes of Federal Boulevard have reopened.

