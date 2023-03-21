Armed robbery reported at park near Littleton High School

Two schools nearby were briefly placed on secure perimeter, but students were dismissed after police cleared them.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLETON, Colo. — An armed robbery at a Littleton park Tuesday afternoon prompted two nearby schools to be placed on "secure perimeter" status for a brief time, the Littleton Police Department said in a tweet.

The armed robbery occurred at Promise Park, which is near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue.

The suspects were armed with a gun, but no one was hurt, police said.

Police were looking for three teen suspects in the area north of the park. Later Tuesday evening, police said they had taken two suspects into custody.

Residents were told to shelter in place, but shortly before 4:30 p.m., that shelter order was lifted.

As a result of the robbery, Littleton High School and Littleton Prep were put on secure perimeter status. Both schools were cleared by police and students were dismissed on time with an increased police presence.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.