Shelter-in-place lifted in search for armed robbery suspect in Jeffco

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were looking for the suspect in the area of West Coal Mine Avenue and South Pierce Street.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an alleged armed robbery suspect on Monday morning.

The robbery happened at Smoker Friendly at 6762 W. Coal Mine Ave., the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. The Sheriff's Office later said that they believed the suspect had left the area.

A lockout at schools in the area of West Coal Mine Avenue and South Pierce Street was lifted just before noon, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office didn't elaborate on the circumstances of the robbery.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

