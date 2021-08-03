Police looking for armed suspects after carjacking in Aurora

APD said a 2005 white Cadillac DeVille convertible with Colorado plates AFZ-MO6 was carjacked by two Hispanic males from a Z-Mart.

AURORA, Colo — Aurora Police (APD) are looking for three suspects involved in a carjacking Sunday afternoon near 28th Avenue and Sable Boulevard.

APD said a 2005 white Cadillac DeVille convertible with Colorado plates AFZ-MO6 was carjacked by two Hispanic males from a Z-Mart. The victim attempted to follow the suspects, APD said, and was shot at but unhurt.

Police are also looking for a third suspect, a Hispanic female in a 2006 Gold Impala who was with the two male suspects when the carjacking occurred, APD said. She fled in that vehicle.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, APD said.

Sable was closed for a short time but has since reopened, APD said.

#APDAlert A '05 whi Cadi DeVille convert. w/CO AFZMO6 was carjacked by 2 HM from Z-Mart 28th/Sable. The vict att. to follow the susp & was shot @ from 22nd-23rd on Sable Blvd which is now closed. No one was injured. Call 911 if Cadi is seen, susps Armed/Dangerous do not approach. pic.twitter.com/5WEZlzt9uc — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) March 8, 2021

UPDATE: Sable Blvd. is now reopen from 22nd-23rd after evidence collection. Thank you for your patience. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) March 8, 2021

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.