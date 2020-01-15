MOUNTAIN VIEW, Colo. — Police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking through the doors of a liquor store in Mountain View to steal alcohol from the business.

At about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Mountain View Police Department were called to Mountain View Liquor at 4301 Sheridan Boulevard for a burglary that had just occurred.

Video from the scene showed a 2010-2012 Chevrolet pickup truck drive up to the front of the liquor store where an employee was getting ready to leave for the night, according to police.

The pickup truck is seen backing up to the door, then backing into it multiple times – almost striking the employee inside as he was walking towards the door, police said.

Police said the truck eventually broke through the doors. Moments later, a masked man, an armed woman and another man dressed in an Allied Universal Security jacket got out of the vehicle.

Mountain View Police Department

The two men entered the store and started to grab liquor bottles and beer to load into the back of the truck while the woman kept a lookout, according to police.

Police said the suspects spent about three minutes in the store stealing items before driving off south on Sheridan Boulevard. The employee fled out the back of the store to call 911 and was not injured.

Anyone with information on the smash-and-grab is asked to call Mountain View Police.

