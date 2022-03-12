Suspect in 2019 robbery of armored truck arrested

Justin White was the last of four suspects wanted for the robbery of the Brinks truck, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado.

DENVER — The last of four suspects wanted for the 2019 robbery of an armored truck in Greenwood Village has now been arrested, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado announced Saturday.

According to a release, Justin White was arrested in New Mexico this week on charges related to the robbery of a Brinks truck on Oct. 30, 2019.

Earlier this year, the release said, a federal grand jury in Denver issued an indictment charging White, along with Jamarius Jones, David Taylor and Jimmy Garrison for robbery affecting commerce and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

All of the indicted defendants have now been arrested, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Taylor and Garrison are currently set for trial.

Jones pleaded guilty in February to one count of robbery affecting commerce, the release said. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

