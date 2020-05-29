Army sergeant sentenced for role in Colorado marriage fraud scheme

The scheme was designed to allow a couple from Trinidad and Tobago to stay in the U.S., according to a release.

DENVER — An army sergeant who was based at Fort Carson has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for his role in a marriage fraud scheme, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Sgt. Galima Murry was convicted in January of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and making false statements to the government regarding that fraud, according to the release.

The release said the purpose of the conspiracy was to obtain immigration benefits for Rajesh Ramcharan, Diann Ramcharan and one of their minor children. The Ramcharans, a married couple, came to the U.S. from Trinidad and Tobago on visitor visas in 2007, overstayed their visas and settled in Colorado, according to the release, then devised a scheme to defeat U.S. immigration laws and stay in the country.

The couple was married in 2010 by Pastor Ken Harvell, who signed a marriage certificate for the Ramcharans, according to the release. The release said the couple then filed for a divorce. Five days after that divorce was finalized, the release said Harvell signed a new marriage certificate for Diann Ramcharan and Murry in 2011. Murry is a citizen of the U.S. and at the time was a soldier at Fort Carson. The release said Diann Ramcharan and Murry entered into the marriage for the purpose of evading immigration laws and enabling Diann Ramcharan to stay in the country.

The release said Murry's involvement in the scheme lasted more than six years and included participation in the filing of numerous documents intended to prove the fraudulent marriage was real. He received a vehicle as payment for his role in the scheme, but he also received benefits from the Army, according to the release. The release said Murry received a family separation hardship allowance when he was deployed, and he received a housing allowance based on his dependents when in the U.S., as well as reimbursements for moving expenses based on his fake wife and one of her children. He also claimed one of the Ramcharan children on his tax return, the release said.

In 2015, Rajesh Ramcharan married U.S. citizen Angelica Guevara, according to the release, and Harvell also signed the certificate for that marriage. The release said a jury found Harvell knowingly and voluntarily participated in the conspiracy. During the time of both the Ramcharans' fraudulent marriages, the release said, they lived together and held themselves out to the public as married.

“Prison is an appropriate consequence for this defendant,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Mr. Murry not only committed immigration fraud, but stole from taxpayers and the military. Hopefully this sentence will be a deterrent to like-minded criminals.”

Murry was one of four defendants found guilty in January after a nine-day trial. The Ramcharans and Harvell were also convicted. They are still awaiting sentencing.