$5,000 reward offered after Army veteran killed in Aurora

Alex Ramos, 22, was shot and killed on Oct. 5 near East 22nd Avenue and Galena Street.

AURORA, Colo. — An additional reward is now being offered to help find those responsible for the killing of an Army veteran and U.S. National Guard member last month in Aurora.

Alex Ramos, 22, was shot and killed on Oct. 5 in the 10200 block of East 22nd Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Ramos' family released the following statement saying in part that he was a Coloradan at heart who was proud of his Mexican heritage.

They said he served active duty in the Army and was stationed in Texas before spending time in Korea.

"Alex's dreams of obtaining his college degree, seeing his mother and father obtain their American citizenship and building his first house where he could live in peace were cut short by a senseless act of violence," the family said.

Ramos served active duty in the United States Army as a wheeled mechanic, being stationed in El Paso, TX before he was stationed in Korea, according to his family.

Witnesses described the suspects as two Black males, late teens or early twenties who were wearing black clothing and ski masks. One male was tall, the other described as slim, APD said earlier.

An additional reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

On Oct. 2, days before Ramos was killed, another person was shot and killed nearby in the 1900 block of North Del Mar Parkway. APD said they're investigating whether the two are crimes are related.

In that incident, a 26-year-old man was found in the east alleyway suffering from a gunshot would. He died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

