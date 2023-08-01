Suspect arrested after driver hit 4 people on sidewalk after argument, police say

Orlando Martinez Jr. faces charges of attempted murder related to the crash Jan. 7 near 18th and Wazee streets in Denver.

DENVER — A 22-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder after a driver went onto a sidewalk and struck four people from behind after an argument this month, according to Denver Police (DPD).

Orlando Martinez Jr. is suspected of driving away after hitting the victims in the area of 18th and Wazee Street about 11:40 p.m. Jan. 7, Denver Police said.

He turned himself in Monday and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault, police said.

The victims reported they got out of their vehicle after parking in a lot in that area and were leaving the lot when a white Dodge Charger pulled in, a probable cause (PC) statement from DPD says.

The victims said two people in the vehicle yelled at them and that one of the victims yelled back, which prompted an argument in the parking lot.

Eventually, the group of four left the parking lot and got on the sidewalk to walk to a nearby bar, the document says. As they did so, the Dodge's driver pulled out of the lot and onto 18th, where he "accelerated" and drove onto the sidewalk where he hit all four victims, the PC statement says.

Two of the victims had serious injuries, which included broken bones. The others were not seriously hurt.

Security cameras in the area captured the verbal exchange and the crash. According to the PC statement, the video shows Martinez and the passenger both got of the car briefly after the crash before they left the scene.

Detectives got a license plate for the vehicle from a photo taken by a witness and were able to identify the registered owner. That person did not fit the description of the suspect, but Martinez Jr. did, and two of the victims later picked him out of a photo lineup.