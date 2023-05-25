Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old girl

Karalynn Kincaid was crossing the street near an elementary school when she was killed in mid-April.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest has been in an April hit-and-run crash near an elementary school in Adams County that killed a 16-year-old girl, her family said on Thursday.

Karalynn Kincaid was crossing at the intersection of East 76th Avenue and Leyden Lane in unincorporated Adams County near Commerce City around 7:45 p.m. April 11 when she was struck, according to the Colorado State Patrol. That is just outside Monaco Elementary School.

The driver of a red Dodge Magnum left the scene without stopping, CSP said. About a week later, CSP said they had located the vehicle but were still searching for the driver involved.

A spokesperson for CSP said Brandon Monroe turned himself in on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued. Court records show Monroe faces the following charges:

Leaving the scene of an accident involving death

Vehicular homicide - DUI

Vehicular homicide - reckless driving

He's being held at the Adams County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Crisie Langill, who is Karlynn's mother, described her as a smart, funny, charismatic young woman whose loss is immeasurable. A wonderful daughter, Langill said, who loved her family and her life.

City Council in Commerce City voted to install speed tables outside all schools in the city, belonging to both Adams 14 and 27J school districts, after Kincaid's death prompted citizen petitions demanding action.

The tables, essentially elongated speed bumps, should be in place by the start of the next school year.

The measure passed by the council also offered to pay for and install the devices outside the two Adams 14 schools in unincorporated Adams County, including outside Monaco Elementary.