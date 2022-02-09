Teen arrested in connection with Denver double homicide

A’darion Sanford, 18, was taken into custody on Feb. 8 related to the shooting that killed two men late last month.

DENVER — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of two people late last month in Denver, the Denver Police Department (DPD) announced on Wednesday.

A’darion Sanford was taken into custody on Tuesday on charges related to a shooting on Jan. 29 in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Ogden Street.

When officers responded there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other died at the hospital.

The victims were identified by the coroner's office as 19-year-old Kanajai Burton who died at the hospital and 23-year-old Elijah Kelly, who died at the scene.

Sanford is being held for investigation of two counts of first-degree murder. No other information about the shooting or motive for the crime was provided.

DPD said they're not releasing the booking photo of Sanford due to the ongoing investigation.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.