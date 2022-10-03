179 pounds of methamphetamines and other drugs seized in Denver, Aurora

Between two locations police also seized 179 pounds of methamphetamines, 43 pounds of cocaine and 20 firearms, DPD said.

DENVER — Denver Police said they arrested one man and seized numerous illegal drugs including 8,000 to 10,000 fentanyl pills as part of a narcotics bust this week.

Arthur Mills, 59, was arrested Thursday for investigation of two counts of manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance of greater than 225 grams and manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance of 14 to 225 grams, according to a release.

He was taken into custody in the 3000 block of North Race Street and had a large of amount of cash on him at the time, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

A search warrant was executed at a house in that area and a residence in the 12100 block of Amherst Circle in Aurora, according to DPD.

Between the two locations a large amount of suspected narcotics and firearms were seized, police said.

DPD said the following were seized:

179 pounds of methamphetamines

43 pounds of cocaine

7 pounds of heroin

7 pounds of crack

1.7 pounds of fentanyl tablets – approximately 8,000 to 10,000 pills

20 firearms

“The Denver Police Department will continue to arrest those who prey on those who suffer from addiction,” said Chief Paul Pazen. “Anyone who has information related to illegal narcotics is encouraged to call DPD."

