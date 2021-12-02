Suspect arrested after 4 sex assaults in Denver

Abiye Adamu, 31, is believed to be connected to sexual assaults that occurred between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — A man arrested in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred in Denver on Nov. 28 is believed to be involved in three other sexual assaults in late November, according to a release from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Abiye Adamu, 31, was taken into custody on the evening of Nov. 30 on charges related to the incident on Nov. 28. He's believed to be involved in three additional sexual assaults that occurred between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29.

The assaults occurred in the following areas:

17th Street and Wynkoop Street

E. 16th Avenue and N. Logan Street

17th Street and N. Broadway

E. Colfax Avenue and N. Clarkson Street

As reports came in, investigators saw similarities, and "extensive" investigative resources were dedicated to identifying and arresting the suspect, according to police. DPD said "forensic evidence" helped them identify Adamu as a suspect.

The victims reported that Adamu either forced or lured them into his vehicle, which is described as a 2016 black Honda Civic. In addition to the cases currently under investigation, DPD believes there could be additional victims.

Anyone who is a victim in Denver but has not reported the crime is asked to contact Denver Police at 720-913-2000. If someone is a victim outside of Denver, they should contact the law enforcement agency where the incident occurred.

Adamu's photo is not being released at this time, because DPD said it could hamper investigative efforts.