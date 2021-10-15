Suspect arrested after shooting that left man dead

Charles Porter, 29, was arrested for investigation of first degree murder, police said.

DENVER — A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in east Denver.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the incident in the 700 block of North Quince Street Thursday night appears to have started with an argument between the victim and the suspect.

That confrontation turned physical, DPD said, and the suspect took out a gun and shot the victim. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to police.

That suspect, identified as 29-year-old Charles Porter, was arrested Friday and is being held for investigation of first degree murder, police said.

The victim's identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, according to police.

