Suspect charged in fatal stabbing during argument over socks, warrant says

Gregory Stapleton was identified as a suspect in late September but was just arrested last month in the fatal stabbing.

DENVER — A man identified as a suspect in the fatal stabbing on the Auraria campus in September 2020 was arrested in late January and is now charged with first-degree murder, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Gregory Stapleton was arrested on Jan. 29 and is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the Sept. 8, 2020 death of Richard Ford III.

Just before noon, witnesses reported that a man was injured and needed assistance near the Auraria Higher Education Center at 1155 St. Francis Way in Denver.

Ford III had suffered a single sharp force injury to his left chest area, which hit his heart, an arrest warrant for the suspect says. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness said he was in a lunch line and saw Ford arguing with a man, later identified as Stapleton, about one of them cutting line to get a pair of free socks. He recalled Stapleton making a statement about "throwing hands" which he interpreted as an invitation to fight, the warrant says. The two men left the line and went out of sight, the witness said.

That same witness later came upon the victim, who was on the ground, "bleeding heavily," according to the warrant.

The fatal stabbing, the theft of the victim’s bag, and nearly all of Stapleton's flight from the immediate area on foot, by train, and bus were captured on video, the warrant says, but during that time his identity is disguised.

However, while on the train on the way to the Auraria campus less than an hour before the homicide, his face was plainly visible, according to the warrant.

Several days after the killing on Sept. 14, Denver Police released photos through a Crime Stoppers bulletin of Stapleton. Those photos were taken from a security camera as the suspect exited an RTD train at the Auraria campus.

Two days later, an anonymous person called the Crime Stoppers tip line and reported that they recognized the man as Stapleton. That person also said they saw Stapleton on the Auraria campus between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the morning of the homicide, the warrant says.

A warrant for Stapleton’s arrest was approved a few days later, however, he remained at large until late last month. He's next due in court in early March.

