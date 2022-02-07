Man charged with murder in fatal crash with pedestrian on Broadway

The 19-year-old driver was driving over 100 mph down in a 30-mph zone of Broadway when he hit and killed 23-year-old Terrell Jones, authorities said.

DENVER — A 19-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday, accused of speeding down North Broadway and striking and killing a 23-year-old man who was crossing the street, the Denver District Attorney's Office said.

The crash happened at 1:40 a.m. July 2 near West Ellsworth Avenue. Witnesses described seeing the driver going more than 100 mph in a 30-mph zone when he struck the victim, Terrell Jones.

Avel Aguirre-Sanchez, 19, was formally charged Tuesday in the crash, the DA's Office said.

The arrest affidavit details how Jones was "struck so hard" that his body was "wedged under parked cars on the west side of North Broadway in front of several witnesses."

The affidavit goes on to describe how the driver continued south, past West Archer Place, and "crashed into parked cars."

The Denver Police officer who made a statement in the arrest affidavit said Aguirre-Sanchez was treated afterward at Denver Health. The officer said the suspect had a "moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath."

Aguirre-Sanchez faces nine charges:

First-degree murder with extreme indifference

2 counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference

2 counts of attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon

First-degree assault with extreme indifference

Vehicular homicide – DUI

Vehicular homicide – DWAI

Vehicular homicide – reckless driving

The next court hearing for Aguirre-Sanchez is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 14.

On the morning of the crash, DPD tweeted at 2:31 a.m. that police were investigating the fatal crash involving a person and a car near the area of North Broadway and West Ellsworth Avenue.