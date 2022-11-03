Arrest made in fatal Denver house party shooting

One man died and two women were injured in the Oct. 22 shooting.

DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection with a Denver house party shooting that left a 22-year-old dead and two others injured, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

The Oct. 22 shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Beach Court, which is in the Ruby Hill neighborhood. Jonathan Saldana Garcia, 22, was killed.

Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting. He was arrested Thursday morning in the area of Clay Street and Florida Avenue, DPD said.

The other two victims were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

Police said several other people at the scene suffered minor injuries, but those injuries weren't from gunshots.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

